CLWB Rygbi Pwllheli have paid tribute to club stalwart Wil Martin who has passed away.
The club posted: “As an ex player, captain and chairman for over 30 years, Wil was responsible above all others for the success and the standing of the club today.
“Generations of players are grateful for his organisational skills and support bringing long periods of success for the club’s teams, organising many tours to foreign climes and winning many trophies on the way.
“Wil’s contribution to rugby on Llŷn is immeasurable and his loss today will be sorely felt by many.
“The club’s condolences go out to Dilys, David, Bethan and Geraint and all the grandchildren who will suffer his loss tonight and over the weeks and months to come.
“Wil’s wider family and world-wide network of friends will tonight be reflecting on and celebrating their times and shared experiences together.
“Thank you for your tireless work Will.”
Comments
