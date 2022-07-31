Callum Willams scores four tries before Wales bow out of Games
Callum Williams scored a hat-trick of tries as Team Wales beat Malaysia 33-14 in the Commonwealth Games Rugby Sevens play-off quarter final on Saturday.
The young winger from Cilgerran also scored in the Group C 38-5 victory against Zambia the day before but defeats against the impressive Fiji and Canada meant they were unable to progress to the last eight.
Wales played well against Fiji, who face South Africa in the final tonight, scoring four tries in the final pool match, with Lloyd Lewis crossing twice, and tries apiece for Tom Williams and Morgan Williams. The defeat meant Wales finished third in pool.
The 20-year-old Scarlet Academy player also featured in Wales’ 14-10 defeat against England in the play off semi-finals this morning.
