Ceredigion Under 11s rugby team recently travelled to Caerphilly for the quarter final of the D.C. Thomas cup against Islwyn.
It was a close fought match with Islwyn taking the victory 25-10 in the end.
Ceredigion boys showed strength and flair with good passing of the ball.
Macsen Jones from Ysgol Llanarth powered over the line to score both Ceredigion tries.
Captain for the match was Efan Evans from Ysgol Talgarreg who led by example and gave an excellent bilingual speech of thanks at the clubhouse after the game.
A thoroughly good game of rugby was enjoyed by both sides with excellent support by coaches, WRU hub officers and families of the players.