Injury-hit Aberaeron put up a fight against league leaders

Haverfordwest 36 Aberaeron 8

Admiral National League 3 West A

Report by Parry Evans

Aberaeron travelled to Haverforwest on Wednesday evening for their penultimate game of the campaign on the back of close defeat at the weekend.

Disrupted following a spate of injuries , it was credit once again to the squad depth , including a full compliment on the bench.

The league leaders have enjoyed a excellent season and possess a strong front eight, and it was of little surprise that they took the lead with the left winger scoring a try within five minutes.

During the first period the home side scrummaged strongly and dominated forwards in every aspect of the play.

Aberaeron through prop Ceri Davies carried well on a few occasions, but more often than not, the ball was turned over.

Aberaeron’s only score of the half was a penalty from Rhodri Jenkins, but the hosts crossed a further three times for a 22-3 advantage at half time.

The visitors started the second half strongly with possession and territory but Haverfordwest were the first to score through an interception by their outside half to score under the posts.

They did however continue to press hard on the home team’s try line for long periods but Haverfordwest defended strongly.

At last success came after good play by the forwards to leave Dyfrig Dafis free to score on the wing.

The closing stages belonged to Aberaeron , camped in home territory in a complete turnaround from the opening period but alas the elusive score went begging and it was the hosts who ran in another try in the closing minutes after a rare visit to their opponents half to leave a final scoreline of 36-8.