Aberystwyth’s Josh Hathaway starts on the wing for England Under 20 against Wales Under 20s tonight.
The former Ysgol Penglais pupil, who recently signed a three-year deal with Gloucester, is looking forward to playing against some old mates but is also targeting a third win in three outings for England in the Under 20s Six Nations at Colwyn Bay’s Stadiwm CSM tonight.
After scoring a hat-trick of tries in just 15 minutes in the round one fixture, a 41-36 win against Scotland at Twickenham Stoop, England ran out 32-25 winners against Italy at Kingsholm, the home of Gloucester Rugby.
After that success Josh said: “Moving into Wales week, it’s another big game especially with the rivalry and history across all sports.
“I’m looking forward to playing against some old mates but looking to get another five points to push us ahead in the tournament towards that Grand Slam.”
Wales read coach Byron Hayward has made one change to the backline with Ospreys winger Harri Houston replacing Llien Morgan while there are two new faces in the pack and two positional changes.
Wales were beaten 44-27 by Ireland in the opening fixture but were much more competitive against Scotland, losing out narrowly 18-17.
Wales U20 v England 20, Stadiwm CSM, Fri 24 Feb, 7.15pm (S4C) 15 Cameron Winnett (Cardiff Rugby) 14 Harri Houston (Ospreys) 13 Louie Hennessey (Bath Rugby) 12 Harri Ackerman (Dragons) 11 Oli Andrew (Dragons) 10 Dan Edwards (Ospreys) 9 Archie Hughes (Scarlets); 1 Dylan Kelleher-Griffiths (Dragons) 2 Sam Scarfe (Dragons) 3 Ellis Fackrell (Ospreys) 4 Liam Edwards (Ospreys) 5 Jonny Green (Harlequins) 6 Ryan Woodman (Dragons – Capt) 7 Luca Giannini (Scarlets) 8 Mackenzie Martin (Cardiff Rugby)
Replacements 16 Lewis Morgan (Scarlets) 17 Josh Morse (Scarlets) 18 Tomas Pritchard (Scarlets) 19 Owain Evans (RGC) 20 Lucas De La Rua (Cardiff Rugby) 21 Harri Williams (Scarlets) 22 Iwan Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs) 23 Bryn Bradley (Harlequins)