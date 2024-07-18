A YOUNG Lampeter rugby player has been selected for the Wales Under 18s squad who head out to Ireland for a development camp being held in County Kildare in the coming weeks.
Kai Jones, who recently joined Scarlets’ senior academy, took up the sport at an early age, playing tag rugby as a seven-year-old with Lampeter Rugby Club. He has represented his home town club through the age groups.
He has played for Ceredigion at county level since under 11s, and was invited to join the Scarlets under 16s Academy when he was only 14.
The following year, he became captain of Scarlets West under 16s, then captain for Scarlets under 17s and more recently, joined the under 18s and he is still only 16 years old.
A towering at 6ft 4" and weighing 102 kg, has recently returned from a 10-day rugby tour of South Africa with Coleg Sir Gâr, where he will be going into his second year of studying rugby coaching and is a member of their rugby academy.
In his first year, he had the opportunity to play in various rugby and 7s tournaments in England and Wales.
Son of former Wales Under 18s, Under 19s, and Under 21s international Ceirian Jones, the back rower has a full-time training regime and is excited about the future.