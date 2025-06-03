At the annual 25 Club Dinner on Friday last Llandovery RFC club coach revealed a number of signings for next season, writes Tom Hughes.
Sitting alongside fellow coaches Gareth Potter and Nic Hudd in a question and answer session, chaired by Huw S Thomas of the 25 Club , Evans was happy to share the information to an invited audience.
“We have lost two fine players to retirement in hooker Taylor Davies and No 8 Nathan Hart but we have also been able to bring in some talented players who will suit our open style of play.
“Three-quarter Corey Baldwin and hooker Cameron Lewis are really good arrivals at Church Bank; both players who, if they stay clear of injury, will be big players for us.
Davies’ departure will still be a big loss for the Drovers.
In two different spells at Church Bank, sandwiching time at the Scarlets and Dragons, the hooker scored a quite remarkable 32 tries in 59 games.
In the club’s annus mirabilis , 2023-2024, he was the Premiership’s top try scorer with 18 tries, including a four timer against Neath at the Gnoll.
Most of the tries were scored from a driving maul at the end of a close range line -out but there was much more to his play - a mobile, ball handling, hard tackling competitor that was forever in the thick of things.
36 year old Hart , too, will be much missed, after two outstanding seasons since arriving from Llanelli in 2023.
Often used as a second half replacement for No 8 Joe Powell, Hart had the rare ability to slip a first tackler and put the forwards on the front foot, being on the winning side 39 times in just 46 outings
The loss of Davies and Hart will be balanced by the arrival of some exciting youngsters and proven competitors
The star signing is Corey Baldwin, an Old Llandoverian, who played 17 games for the Drovers before spells at the Scarlets, Exeter Chiefs and Dragons.
As centre or wing, he was tipped for great things but injuries have dogged his career and Super Rygbi Cymru rugby will give the 26 year old a new challenge.
He will compete for places with centre Will Thomas who enjoyed a very good season at Premiership Llangennech and Llandovery College ‘s hugely promising centre Gryff Watkins who led his school to the Welsh Schools and Colleges title.
Cameron Lewis is yet another hooker, coached by Evans who went to Coleg Sir Gar and who now rejoins his old mentor.
The 25 year old, former Wizard, son of former Llandovery coach Lyndon Lewis, is another to be unlucky with injuries but has a full rounded game, suitable for the Droves.
Other signings up front include Dan Gemine, a dynamic second row/back row who is in the upcoming U20 World Cup squad and Tom Pritchard – a former Wales U20 tight head prop who transfers from Cardiff Met.
His younger brother, Jac Pritchard, current Wales U20 tight head, will also be joining as a Scarlets Academy attached player.
There are also high hopes of Lampeter lock Kai Jones, son of former Drover Ceirian Jones, and outstanding at the recent U18s International l Festival.
Full back Sion Jones, a former Junior Drover, will join the club as a Scarlets-attached player.
Also training with the squad will be fellow Junior Drovers Ioan Thomas and prop Llyr James. both of whom were key figures in Llandeilo ‘s Welsh Youth Cup final 22-20 win over Pontypool,
Centre Thomas was the hero of the day at the Principality Stadium, kicking a last gasp penalty 45 metre to pip Pooler.
