GRŴP Llandrillo Menai’s rugby teams enjoyed successful campaigns in the North Wales Under-18 Cup and Bowl competitions.
Glynllifon were crowned North Wales Cup champions after beating Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor in the final, while Coleg Menai reached the final of the North Wales Bowl.
The North Wales Cup final derby clash was a fantastic advert for U18 rugby, with Glynllifon dominant in a 38-7 victory.
Despite losing to a talented Glynllifon side, Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor fought valiantly, and can reflect on an impressive run to the final after being drawn in a strong group.
WRU / Grŵp Llandrillo Menai rugby engagement officer Ollie Coles said: “I’m incredibly proud of the performances of the Grŵp Llandrillo Menai teams in the North Wales Cup and Bowl this year.
“A huge amount of work has gone on in the background, and to have Coleg Menai competing in the Bowl final whilst Coleg Glynllifon and Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor went head to head in the Cup final is testament to this.
“The engagement from the players across the Grŵp has been excellent, with some fantastic rugby played throughout the year. The programme has added significant benefits both to our learners but also to North Wales U18 rugby as a whole.
“Congratulations to Coleg Glynllifon as deserved winners and U18 North Wales Champions.”
Glynllifon and Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor assembled for the Cup final on a hot day in Dolgellau.
Glynllifon started well with tries from Bedo Jones, Captain Huw Watkins and Robert Meurig Jones, all converted by Bedo Jones. Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor responded with a try from Joseph Wall, with captain Euros Williams converting.
In the second half Glynllifon continued to press the attack, with tries from Elis Anderson and Robat Jones all converted by Bedo Jones, who also scored a penalty kick.
The victory capped a hugely successful year for Glynllifon’s rugby team. They started the season well, placing second in the inaugural Welsh Agri-Colleges 10s tournament in Aberystwyth - only losing to eventual winners Gelli Aur.
They then began their North Wales U18 Cup campaign with wins over Ysgol Syr Hugh Owen, Ysgol Brynrefail and Ysgol Tryfan seeing them through to a home cup semi-final.
Ysgol Eirias conceded the semi-final, meaning Glynllifon qualified for the final in which they secured a deserved victory.
Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor started their season with victories over Ysgol Dinas Bran and Ysgol Bro Caereinion, followed by a narrow defeat to Ysgol Godre’r Berwyn.
This gave them an away semi-final draw against Godre’r Berwyn. With the game drawn, it was Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor as the away side who progressed to the final, where they met their match against their Grŵp rivals.
Reflecting on the final, Glynllifon captain Huw Watkins said: “It was a brilliant season. Everyone was very committed and played with a lot of heart. I enjoyed playing with my mates, and winning the North Wales Cup!”
Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor captain Euros Williams said: “Overall it was a good season with the college. We gave some good performances but struggled to maintain our main and strongest team, but we never let the college down.
“We played with a lot against us in the final with not our strongest team out, but everyone showed heart and courage to finish the game. Thank you Eon Williams (WRU rugby hub officer) and Ollie Coles for everything over the season.”
