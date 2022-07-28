Llechryd’s Callum Williams all set for Commonwealth Games sevens
Scarlets Academy wing Callum Williams is looking forward to representing Wales in the Sevens at the Commonwealth Games.
The Birmingham 2022 Opening Ceremony officially kicks off the games at the Alexander stadium at 8pm today.
The 20-year-old speedster from Llechryd has impressed as part of the national squad on the sevens circuit this season.
The sevens tournament will be staged at Coventry Stadium between 29-31 July where Wales will begin their campaign in Pool C against Fiji, Canada and Zambia.
WRU Head of Sevens Richie Pugh said: “To have the Commonwealth Games in the UK is an exciting prospect.
“To play in a multi-sport event with other athletes and sports provides the players and management with a unique opportunity.
“I’ve been to three as a player and coach and some of the squad went to Gold Coast but it will be a new experience for many. We want to do justice to ourselves, Team Wales and Welsh rugby.”
Commonwealth Games squad: Luke Treharne (Wales Sevens), Tyler Morgan (Unattached), Morgan Sieniawski (Wales Sevens), Sam Cross (Ospreys), Tom Brown (Wales Sevens ), Callum Williams (Scarlets), Owen Jenkins (Unattached), Tom Williams (Wales Sevens), Morgan Williams (Wales Sevens), Cole Swannack (Newport), Lloyd Lewis (Wales Sevens), Ewan Rosser (Dragons), Callum Carson (Aberavon).
