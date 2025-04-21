Tumble 31 Aberaeron 33
Admiral National League 3 West
EXCITEMENT and jubilation was in abundance at the final whistle at Parc Y Mynydd Mawr as Aberaeron clinched promotion to Division 2 West, writes Parry Evans.
In a must-win encounter for both teams with only a point separating the sides at start of play the huge crowd witnessed a fluctuating encounter with Aberaeron recovering from a dismal first quarter to claim the honours.
Tumble were quickest from block and they were rewarded with three close range tries, two converted against a single penalty from Rhodri Jenkins.
The signs were ominous at that point but Aberaeron finally found cohesion and another Jenkins penalty settled early nerves.
They then went on to enjoy a purple patch with the front eight dousing the early pressure and were rewarded with two close range tries by No 8 Lee Evans.
With Jenkins converting both, Aberaeron remarkably found themselves with a point advantage at the break with renewed expectancy.
However that advantage was wiped out early in the second half as they conceded another close range try and it was now the hosts who were looking likely winners.
It took until the final quarter for Aberaeron to recover the deficit and much will be owed to Jenkins.
An impeccable kicking display crowned a fine afternoon with a further two penalties, the second from near halfway to bring the scores level.
With the clock ticking down, and not to be outdone, Dafydd Llewelyn who had been restricted with earlier attempts finally found a chink of space and the scrum half outpaced the home defence to cross in the corner.
Jenkins converted from the touchline to regain the lead, and despite a late Tumble unconverted try, it was time up and the start of uncontrolled celebrations.