Cefneithin 23 Aberaeron 47
Admiral National League 3 West
ABERAERON’S only objective at Cefneithin on Saturday was to secure the win, preferably with a bonus point, to advance to second place in the table ahead of a crucial match this Saturday in Tumble, which will determine which team is promoted alongside Tycroes to Division 2 West next year, writes Arwyn Sychpant.
Aberaeron started the game strongly at Cae Carwyn James; however, robust defence and a lack of discipline hindered their progress during the initial 10 minutes.
Scrum-half Dafydd Llewelyn eventually broke through with a characteristic incisive run to initiate the scoring.
Nonetheless, subsequent indiscipline enabled Cefneithin to gain territory and score a penalty and two tries, establishing a 15-7 lead.
It was apparent that if Aberaeron could improve their discipline, further tries would ensue.
And the Seagulls did manage to cross for three more tries in the first half by Gethin Jenkins, Morgan Llewelyn, and a second by Dafydd Llewelyn.
These scores alongside a second penalty from Cefneithin, made the half time score 28-18 in favour of the visitors.
The team needed to address some uncharacteristic defensive weaknesses and improve discipline to allow the backs to fully exploit the evident attacking threats that they possess.
The focus of the second half was on efficiently completing the task of securing the win and gaining a bonus point.
This was achieved with relative ease —a second each for captain Morgan Llewelyn and centre Gethin Jenkins—both successfully converted by No. 12 Rhodri Jenkins, who concluded the game with six successful conversions out of seven attempts.
These scores secured the game despite a consolation score by Cefneithin.
The best score of the game was yet to come, as the forwards and backs cohesively combined to send Steffan 'DJ' over in the corner for another converted try, adding a final touch of gloss to the scoreline.
It is reasonable to assume that the players’ focus began to shift towards the crucial season decider next weekend.
With an expected considerable number of supporters, Aberaeron will again travel to the Gwendraeth Valley to face Tumble, whose players and coaches were at Cae Carwyn James to watch, as part of their preparations for what is arguably the most significant game in recent seasons for both clubs.
In simple summary, the outcome of next week's match will determine promotion to Division 2 West for the next season, although a draw is likely to suffice for Aberaeron as well.
For their part, Aberaeron will know that they can improve on yesterday’s showing against a determined Cefneithin side, but the squad and coaches will know what to work on at two crucial training sessions this week.