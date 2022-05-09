Never-say-die Aber win final with last play of game

Aberystwyth Under-16s 22 Tenby Under-16s 20

Pembrokeshire Cup Final, Under-16s

Aberystwyth U16’s travelled down to Pembroke Dock on Sunday, 1 May for the final of the Pembrokeshire Cup, with two key members, Deian Gwynne and Gerwyn Jones, of their forwards injured.

The heavier Tenby forwards started the game on fire, putting Aber under all kinds of pressure. However against the run of play, Aber outside half Steffan Jac slotted a penalty to make it 3-0.

Back came Tenby and after a few quick tap penalties, Aber’s openside Dafydd Llŷr was adjudged not 10 and was yellow carded.

Tenby took full advantage and scored their first converted try to put them in the lead 7-3, which they kept going into the break.

Playing uphill second half Aber came out firing with Leo DeSouza Davies picking a lovely angle from an inside pass from Steffan Jac to go under the sticks to score their first converted try.

To their credit Tenby came back strong, and hit a purple patch scoring two unconverted tries.

But Aber’s heads didn’t drop and it was Tenby’s turn to be put under pressure and after several phases of play the ball was passed out to Harri Gwynne Jones who squeezed in for an unconverted try in the corner.

Tenby scored next with a straight forward penalty, seemingly putting them in the driving seat to win the game, but yet again the Aber boys bounced back.

With time running out, the ball was worked to the lethal Harri Gwynne to score wide out to the left with the last play of the game tying the score at 20-20.

Up stepped the captain Steffan Jac again cool as a cucumber to slot the conversion over, to win the game.

The celebrations and emotions was evident on everybody;s faces as he was mobbed by all the players on the final whistle.

Team coach Llŷr ap Hywel said the club are extremely proud of they boys for their commitment, drive hard work and the way they have conducted themselves on and off the pitch during the season.

He said: “This was evident during the final when their heads never dropped, as a team they never know when they are beaten.

“Coaching can only take you so far, but the team spirit, togetherness, needed to win close games was evident with this group of players, with the bond going back to when most of them started at U7s.