SUNDAY saw an afternoon of fierce rugby from the under 14s South Pembs Sharks against Teifi Timberwolves in the West Wales Cup semi finals game.
The Sharks started off slow but took the first try and conversion, however the Timberwolves retaliated with a hard hitting try shortly after.
With a defensive line as strong as the Pontypool front row, sadly for the Timberwolves that was it for their score sheet and the Sharks came out victorious with a 39-5 win.
Each and every member of the Sharks squad has played with passion throughout the season and to get to the semi finals they won every game in their pool.
Next week sees The Sharks travelling to Ammanford where they will play in the West Wales Cup final against The East Swansea Eagles.