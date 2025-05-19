LAMPETER Rugby Club celebrated their historic 150-year anniversary awards in North Road.
A fantastic season culminated in promotion to Division 1 West along with a cup final appearance in the West Wales Cup.
Foundations some time ago had been firmly put in place by Geraint Thomas and his coaching staff gaining promotion two seasons ago from Division 3 to 2 West.
This season, under the stewardship of coaches Trystan Lloyd and Rhys Jones the squad went one further to be crowned Champions of Division 2.
All Ceredigion sides have excelled this season but Lampeter can provide real evidence of a thriving junior pathway for both male and female players.
Notable awards for Rhodri Williams as players’ player along with Ieuan Rees picking up coaches player.
Top Points went to Osian Jones with Rhys Douglas scoring the most tries.
Head coach Lloyd said: "The most satisfying part of the journey was the rebirth of the Second XV under the watchful eyes of Bradley Lewis."
Lampeter played a strong London Welsh side to mark the occasion with celebrations all weekend to commemorate the birthplace of rugby in Wales.