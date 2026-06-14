BBC radio and tv presenter Phil Steele was the guest speaker at Llandovery RFC’s 25 Club black tie Gala Dinner on Friday night, writes Huw S Thomas.
The 25 Club into which 25 members pay an annual £1,000 - in return for perks and benefits denied to ordinary members - was formed back in 2018 and has raised over £100,000 in its eight years of existence.
Organised by the RFC committee pair of Robin Barlow and Gina Deering, the evening was another rousing success built around the humour of well known broadcaster Phil Steele.
A four course meal, sports quiz and Steele’s portrait of the wit and quirkiness surrounding the game in Wales, was followed by the broadcaster conducting a question and answer with the Drovers coaches.
Euros Evans, Gareth Potter, Nic Cudd and Leon Randall all spoke of their pride in the commitment, character and resolve of the players under their charge.
Evans was honest enough to admit that the past season turned out to be better than he and his fellow coaches expected.
“It was a re-building year for us” said the head coach.
“Many of our great servants were coming to the end of their careers and there was need to blood and blend a lot of promising youngsters into the squad.
“The experienced and inexperienced knitted together so well that we finished the season in style with our best performance of the season, beating Ebbw Vale – away – to win the SRC title.”
Potter spoke eloquently of the tactical and technical adjustments, made as the season progressed whilst breakdown coach Cudd and defence coach Randall offered illuminating insights into their key roles.
Guests of honour at the Gala Dinner were two players who were arguably the most important contributors to the Drovers cause over the last 10 years.
Scrum half Lee Rees and flanker Stuart Worrall go into retirement safe in the knowledge that their excellence has inspired those around them to shine at the highest level of the semi pro game in Wales.
The duo move into coaching with the aim of reviving the fortunes of Whitland RFC - the club that produced Mike Phillips, Jonathan Davies, Scott Williams and Alan Reynolds – and which has been going through a tough period in recent years.
Rees and Worrall received standing ovations from the 25 Club members to bring the curtain down on their many happy years at Church Bank
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.