Two Baby Novice races were next on the programme. In the first the up and coming Beach Boy owned by Will Collard from Rhayader, trained at Brecon by Andrew Hardwick and driven by Ben Flanagan repeated his last week’s victory ahead of Rhyds Louie (Millard, Stourbridge) with the improving Matisse (Hughes, New Radnor) in third. In the second Baby Novice race it was Mahogany Debate, one of the back markers driven by Dai Arrowsmith for Tracey Gale from Gorslas, who won, so gaining their ticket into the Novice division. The places were taken by the other two back markers Mahogany Frankie (Munro, Bridgend) in second and Sonny Camden (Millard, Stourbridge) in third.