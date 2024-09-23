AFTER losing their first league game the previous Saturday, Tregaron got their first win of the Admiral National League 4 West B season in an exiting game of rugby which finished 25-22, writes Geraint Morgan.
Dewi Jones kicked a penalty in the opening minutes for the hosts but for the next 30 minutes it was Bynea who dominated play and the scoreboard.
Their big forwards bossed the collisions and the Tregaronians were under extreme pressure in their own 22.
During this period the visitors' pack scored three tries through prop Matthew Hogan (2) and flanker Rhys Gill.
Prior to the interval the hosts had a purple patch. After a lineout on the Bynea line a number of mauls were set up and a number of the forwards nearly scored but the defence held firm, but eventually scrum half Steff Turner saw a gap to cross the whitewash to give a 8-15 scoreline at the interval.
The second half was end to end. The Tregaron backs got into the game and gaps started to appear in their opponents' defence.
Tregaron's second try was scored by centre Nick Boudier as he forced himself over in the corner.
In the last ten minutes the Ceredigion outfit took the lead for the first time, good interplay between forwards and backs eventually saw prop Geraint Walters cross for a well deserved try.
The visitors never gave up and they had one more attack left in them. Quick ball was released by the scrum half and Hogan scored his second.
Cam Mills added the extra points to give his team a four point lead going into the final minutes.
To their credit Tregaron never panicked, and set up further attacks.
The forwards off loaded in contact on numerous occasions, second rower Ben Reynolds popping up to score the winning try and Jones adding the conversion.