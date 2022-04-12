Saturday to remember for Aberaeron Rugby Club

Aberaeron. 43 St Davids 0

For the first time in many a year, Aberaeron were able to field two teams on Saturday.

Whilst the first 15 were home to St Davids in the league, the seconds travelled to Carmarthen to take on the Druids in the Scarlets Cup. A proud occasion for the club and even more pleasing to register two wins on the day.

At Parc Drefach, the lowly Saints arrived looking for their first points of the season but once again they were to leave empty handed as the hosts registered a seven-try victory.

As a contest the result was over by the break with Aberaeron already claiming a winning bonus point.

Tries came at regular intervals with a mixture of fluent play and forward power, which resulted in crossings for Dyfrig Dafis, Llyr James,Owain Lloyd and Gethin Hughes.

Two conversions by Rhodri Jenkins added the extra points and it was the outside half who claimed the first try after the break with a scything break.

Lloyd doubled his tally following some swift handling before hooker Steffan Bonsall completed a successful afternoon with Jenkins adding a further four points to his tally.

Next up the local derby with neighbours Lampeter.

Carmarthen Druids 12 Aberaeron 2nds 29

Down in Carmarthen it was the first meeting between the two sides and it was Aberaeron playing into the wind who were first off the mark with Steffan Jones collecting his own deft kick ahead to cross. Jones added the conversion but the Druids were quick to reply to even the scores.

Despite the setback the visitors soon regained the lead through Morgan Llewelyn after a break from midfield by Iwan Lloyd.

Morgan soon added a second for himself with a solo effort before Lloyd also put his name on the scoresheet, following a kick ahead by Gareth James for a 22-7 advantage at the halfway stage.