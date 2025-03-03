On an epic evening in mid Wales, Aberystwyth Town, roared on by a huge battalion of supporters, battled bravely against League Champions TNS in the Nathanial MG Cup Final, but succumbed by the narrowest of margins as Araminde Oteh’s near post finish in the 48th minute was enough to secure the trophy for the Saints.
A vibrant pre-match atmosphere at Latham Park was boosted hugely by the presence of four to five hundred Black and Green fans who sang and chanted from the first minute to the last and beyond.
Dave Jones, John Owen and Elliot Scotcher returned to the starting eleven, though Iwan Lewis was not quite fit enough to start. The game started predictably with TNS dominating the ball, although the Seasiders defended well and bit into tackles around the box to restrict clear cut chances to a minimum. Leo Smith fired over the bar, then Danny Redmond cut inside and clipped a shot towards the corner, only for Jones to touch it wide. A series of corners and free kicks were dealt with, with Jones looking confident in his punching ability.
Owen, up front for Aber, was winning his aerial battles and he created Aber’s first chance as he surged towards the box before sending in a low shot which Connor Roberts saved, with Niall Flint lurking nearby. Jordan Williams then missed a huge chance for TNS after a cut back, then up the other end Abdi Sharif collided with Roberts, but was not awarded a penalty. The lively Oteh then sent in a low effort which Jones touched onto the post and to safety, then Williams sent a wild effort over the bar in injury time, and half time came with Aber claiming the only shot on target of the entire half, as the score stayed 0-0.
The Seasiders’ hopes of glory took a serious blow three minutes into the second half when the ball was cut back by Danny Williams from the byline and Oteh snuck in at the near post to claim the lead. Back came Aber and Liam Walsh’s dangerous ball in from the left flank was gathered by Roberts.
A dangerous period followed with the Saints looking to put the game to bed, but redoubtable defending kept the Black and Greens in the game. Further Saints shots and corners were blocked, then Walsh went on a swashbuckling run into the box but was blocked just in time. Jones saved an off target effort from Oteh, and the tightness of the game was shown as TNS brought on super subs Ryan Brobbell, Ben Clark and Sion Bradley, while Iwan Lewis came on for Town. Aber sent a free kick into the box which was knocked down but cleared, then Danny Davies fired over and Bradley aimed an effort at Jones.
With the game hanging in the balance, Aber were desperate to create a chance and sub Callum Huxley sent in a superb cross, but Roberts gathered the ball safely, then in injury time The New Saints played the ball into the corners to kill the game off, and they held on for a win, with the Black and Greens coming an extremely credible second on a memorable night.
Considering the differing resources available to both Managers, Antonio Corbisiero’s team did brilliantly to restrict the Champions to three shots on target in the entire match, and their efforts were loudly appreciated by the Green Army which showed its appreciation at the end.
While Aber failed to win, the effort and tactical performance, loud support and contribution to an exciting Cup Final made the last night of Winter 2025 a good night for Aberystwyth Town FC. The fans are thanked for their outstanding support - better days lie ahead!