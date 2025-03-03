A dangerous period followed with the Saints looking to put the game to bed, but redoubtable defending kept the Black and Greens in the game. Further Saints shots and corners were blocked, then Walsh went on a swashbuckling run into the box but was blocked just in time. Jones saved an off target effort from Oteh, and the tightness of the game was shown as TNS brought on super subs Ryan Brobbell, Ben Clark and Sion Bradley, while Iwan Lewis came on for Town. Aber sent a free kick into the box which was knocked down but cleared, then Danny Davies fired over and Bradley aimed an effort at Jones.