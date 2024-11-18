Furnace 21 Tregaron 10
Admiral National League 4 West B
WITH ten minutes left of this league encounter against high flyers Furnace Tregaron trailed by three points and a major upset seemed possible but the Llanelli outfit just managed to close the game off with the visitors unlucky to get any points from the match, writes Geraint Morgan.
The first 20 minutes was scoreless with the Ceredigion pack looking the strongest at scrum time and bossing the collisions.
They won numerous penalties but were never able to set up clear scoring opportunities.
The second quarter belonged to the Cherries as they scored 13 points through two penalties and a converted try.
The try was well taken as a deft pass saw winger Andrew Billingham pick a good line to cross the white wash.
Harvey Evans was accurate with the conversion and the two penalty kicks.
In the third-quarter the slight wind behind the cold rain was an advantage to the Tregaronians.
Most of the play in this period was within the Furnance half and a number of good chances were created.
Ten points were scored through veteran prop Dorian Pugh as he forced himself over via route one, Robert Harrison kicked the conversion and then added a penalty to give a three point deficit heading into the last ten minutes.
Further excellent field positions were won but the defence stood firm and Tregaron could not add any further points.
In the last 10 minutes Evans scored a try himself to the hosts from close range and then added a further penalty.
Once more chance was created to score a bonus point try but the visitors could not cross the try line.
Considering the relative league positions this was a good performance by the Ceredigion outfit