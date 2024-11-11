Tregaron 15 New Dock Stars 32
Admiral National League 4 West B
IT was with great trepidation that the Ceredigion outfit hosted the league leaders on the school field but this turned out to be an honest contest with the Llanelli side challenged throughout, writes Geraint Morgan.
During the first quarter Tregaron found it difficult to leave their half as the visitors exerted extreme pressure and despite some excellent defence three tries were scored.
Dock were able to put width on the ball with their slick handling which stretched the home defence on numerous occasions.
The first try was executed from a driving maul and the next two were from overlaps on the outside flanks.
Full back Adam Gealy scored the tries on the outside and Jonathan Harries scored from the maul.
On the half an hour mark Steff Turner scored a superb solo try as he intercepted a pass on his own 22, nobody could catch him and Rob Harrison added the conversion to give a respectable score line of 7-15 at the interval.
The third quarter was highly competitive with the home team gaining a real foot hold in the contest.
Better game management and a more fruitful line out would have secured more scoring opportunities but in the end it was three points from the boot of Harrison was the only score.
The last quarter belonged to the visitors as they crystalised their winning position, Gealy scored another two tries and Mike Morris scored another one to seal their team is victory.
Harrison scored the try of the day as outside half Dewi Jones from a free play kicked a great kick to the corner, Harrison gathered the ball to score.
The veteran Pennant referee Ceri Harries had a good game in charge of the contest.