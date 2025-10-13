Tregaron 22 Penybanc 35
Admiral National League 4 West B
THE headmaster's report for the home team for this game as for the previous games this season would be 'Thou must be more clinical', writes Geraint Morgan.
The only difference between the two teams in this league encounter was the visitors took their chances but the home team left a number of tries out on the field.
The first half was fairly equal, with possession and territory evenly split.
The home pack looked the stronger but the visitors backs always looked dangerous when in possession, with their experienced outside half orchestrating play perfectly.
From a very good back line move winger Iwan Rush opened the scoring for the Ammanford side on the right flank on the ten minute mark.
Llyr Davies cut the lead with a well-struck penalty 10 minutes later for the hosts.
Prior to the interval Aled Jones kicked two penalties for Pen-y-Banc and flanker Aled Jones crossed out wide on the left flank.
Tregaron scored a wonderful try after full back Will Hockenhull ran the ball from his own half. He beat a number of opponents before releasing Llyr Davies to cross under the posts. Davies added the extra points to give a scoreline of 10-18 at the orange break.
In the third quarter both teams entetrnained the crowd admirably, but the visiting outside half kicked well to ensure his forwards were on the front foot.
Jones kicked a penalty and he scored a lovely try which he converted.
Flanker Tana Evans added another as he forced himself over from short range.
With the game lost the Tregaronians played their best rugby in the final quarter.
They played with more freedom, and perhaps that is the way they should have played throughout.
Both forwards and backs interlinked well and two excellent tries were scored.
Veteran player coach Geraint Rowlands added an impulse to his team’s play and he forced through a number of tackles to score. Davies kicked the conversion.
The other try was for second row Emyr Jones. After a number of forward drives he picked a good line to score.
In the last five minutes Tregaron threw everything at the opponents in an attempt to score the try that would have secured two bonus points but this wasn’t meant to be.
