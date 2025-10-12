ABERYSTWYTH narrowly lost their away match at Kenvig Hill RFC 26 - 27 in Saturday's WRU Admiral National Championship West match, writes Graham Harris.
In a match that was close and tense at times, and despite a valiant effort, Aber fell just short of a win.
Aber started poorly with Kenvig Hill running in three tries in the first 20 minutes.
Aber kicked off and the home side were initially pinned back by good scrummaging.
Clearing kicks by Kenvig Hill and a 50:22 metre clearance put pressure on Aber's try line.
A penalty awarded to Kenvig Hill in front of the posts was converted into points.
Straight from the restart the hosts won a scrum on halfway and passed the ball out wide for their backs to score a converted try.
Kenvig Hill were dominant now and were soon back in Aber's half.
A good Kenvig Hill scrum released their backs to breach Aber's defensive line and score a converted try under the posts.
Aber attempted to gain some control in scrums and lineouts, but their attacking back line on halfway had a pass intercepted and run in for a third Kenvig Hill try.
Aber were awarded a penalty on the restart and kicked to the corner. The resulting 5 metre lineout was initially well defended by the hosts but a clearing kick was returned by Aber's backs to the hosts try line and Charles Thomas scored a try converted by Steffan Jac Jones.
Aber now began playing with some urgency, kicking penaties to the corner and winning lineouts and scrums. A good Aber scrum 10 metres out allowed Charles Thomas to use the blind side and score a try converted by Jones.
Both sides then found it difficult to gain the ascendancy.
Half Time score: Kenvig Hill 22 Aberystwyth 14
The second half saw Aber continue with solid scrums and work in the loose.
A flowing Aber move by forwards and backs saw play switched rapidly from half way across the field to the far corner touch line and rapid ruck work allowed Ben Lloyd-Jones to score an unconverted try in the corner.
Aber were now within three points and the game was in the balance. Play remained in midfield with any line breaks thwarted by both sides.
Eventually Aber won good ruck ball on halfway and had a penalty advantage which allowed an excellent cross field chip pass to Aber's winger Ben Lloyd Jones who caught cleanly and sprinted in for a try converted by Jones.
The home side were now playing with some urgency but Aber's scrum and ruck work held firm, Kenvig Hill tapped a penalty but despite several rucks could not pierce Aber's defence. A break by the home side was passed quickly out wide and their winger scored an unconverted try in the corner.
With one point in it, the last five minutes were understandably tense, but good Aber scrums held firm and there was no further scoring.
A rousing comeback by Aber after a poor start, but not enough to gain all the points.
Two points - one for scoring four tries and a losing bonus point - on the road. Another exciting game and a valiant display by the whole Aber team.
The next Championship match is on Saturday at home to Bonymaen.
