TREGARON Turfs produced the performance of the season so far on Sunday to win 1-0 away to Radnor Valley in the Senior Central Wales Cup.
With only a squad of 13 players due to injuries, the underdogs produced a gritty performance.
The hosts made a strong start when Ieuan Price's 25-yard drive was deflected over the crossbar and Jack Clarke stabbed an effort from the subsequent set-piece.
Tregaron responded but captain Ryan Hurrell was unable to meet a 14th minute cross with a clean connection before Paul James struck a 25-yard drive wide of the target.
The New Radnor outfit went close through Lewis Morris, Sam Sainsbury, Tim Office and Kieran Bounds.
The visitors responded in the 41st minute when Paul James cut inside off the left but was unable to keep his shot under the bar from a tight angle.
The Bypass hosts came out of the changing rooms looking to impose themselves on the Turfs as Clarkes' 25-yard free-kick in the 49th minute was deflected behind for a corner and Morris headed wide.
The Ceredigion club should have opened the scoring three minutes later but Harry Saunders missed a cross from the left when well placed in front of goal before Cledan Davies' 25-yard free-kick was held at the second attempt by Jones less than 60 seconds later.
The only goal of the match arrived in the 64th minute when Goats custodian Otto Jones was unable to hold on to Melfyn Davies' free-kick from just inside the hosts' half of the pitch and substitute Jay Kenney was on hand to turn the loose ball into the net.
Despite the pressure employed in the latter stages, the New Radnor club were unable to find an equaliser, which saw their opponents book a trip to Llandrindod Wells in the next round of the competition.
