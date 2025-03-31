Bynea 10 Tregaron 23
Admiral National League 4 West B
IF there were any neutral watching this league encounter, they would have witnessed a competitive and enjoyable game. However, to both sets of supporters the match drew a lot of mixed emotions, writes Geraint Morgan.
The visitors gave the hosts the use of a strong diagonal wind in the first half and would have been very happy with a 13-15 scoreline at the interval.
Bynea were camped in their opponents 22 during the first ten minutes but the visitors defence stood firm.
On the ten minute mark full back Will Hockenhull decided to run the ball from his own 22, the ball was passed to both directions as the Tregaron back line ran up the field, the home defence could not stop the movement and the final pass was taken by outside half Llyr Davies on the Bynea 22 and he crossed under the sticks for a wonderful try. Centre Rhydian Jones kicked the extra points.
For the next 20 minutes it was the Llanelli village side who had the best of the play they exerted a lot of pressure on the Tregaronians. in this period, they scored 13points. No.8 Kieran Hughes scored from the back of a scrum, the visiting defence were unable to match his power and running line. Cam Mills kicked the conversion and also kicked two penalties in this purple patch for his side.
In the 10 minutes prior to the break the Ceredigion outfit forwards gained some dominance, and they pick and drove effectively.
Jones kicked a well struck penalty and on the stroke of half time No. 8 Dylan Davies crossed from close range to give his side a well-earned lead at half time.
With the advantage of the wind the small band of visiting supporters thought that the win was inevitable but to their credit the hosts played well in the second half.
The third quarter was a barren period for both teams, play flowed from end to end but despite half chances being created none were converted.
The game was won by the visitors around the hour mark.
A lovely back line move saw the ball transferred quickly to winger Hefin Ebenezer, somehow he managed to keep his twinkle toes in the field of play before crossing close to the corner flag.
Within three minutes of the score Jones added a penalty to give his side a ten points lead going into the final quarter. Bynea once more upped their game but the defence stood firm until the last play when James Keenan crossed from a 5m line out, Mills added the extra two points.