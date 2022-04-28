Try-scoring brothers seal Aberystwyth win against Crymych

A minute’s silence was held in memory of Tim Lansley Hogg who passed away recently ( Mike Binks )

Aberystwyth 41 Crymych 7

Admiral National League 1 West

Report by Dil Jones

Before the game both teams and supporters respectfully observed a minute’s silence in memory of Tim Lansley Hogg a distinguished ex player and a fine gentleman who suddenly and unfortunately passed away recently.

Aber set their stall out right from the outset by completely dominating the first scrummage at which Crymych conceded a penalty which was comfortably converted by Steff Rees who gave a masterful display of place-kicking throughout the game.

At the second scrummage, Crymych were penalised again and this time Steff Rees kicked to the corner. Aber won the ensuing line-out and eventually, after a series of short drives, Wil Caron forced his way over to score the first try which was magnificently converted from the touchline by Steff Rees.

Aberystwyth produced a polished display to full deserve the bonus point win ( Mike Binks )

Crymych went on the attack but sterling defence repelled them and Aber cleared their line and went back on the attack.

After some good prolonged pressure Crymych conceded another penalty 10 metres from their line, and Aber unsurprisingly opted for a scrummage which they wheeled back over the try-line for outstanding flanker Tomos Jenkins to ground the ball to score wide out. Rees converted with another magnificent kick to take the score to 17 – 0.

Aber then scored the try of the game when the forwards turned the ball over on their 22 and the backs ran it out to the right with some well-timed passes and an excellent long pass by Mathew Jacobs found winger Ben Jones who ran from half-way to score an excellent team try which again converted by Rees.

Aber completed the scoring for the first half with another good try as they moved the ball accurately across the pitch for full-back Mathew Jacobs to cross in the corner. Rees with another fine effort converted to take the half-time score to 31 – 0 and ensure a four try bonus point.

That was a very satisfactory half of rugby for Aber with a very powerful scrum giving them the platform to play some very direct rugby. Their first-up tackling was very effective and nullified most of the Crymych possession.

Aber started the second half full of intent and purpose and mounted a series of strong attacks which Crymych did well to repel – a testament to their commitment and team spirit.

Lee Evans broke the deadlock when he took the ball from a well-rehearsed short line-out close to the line and burst over to score in the corner. Inexplicably the conversion was missed.

After an injury to a Crymych prop the referee deemed that scrums should now be non-contested thus denying Aber their major strength.

Off the back of this decision Crymych obtained more possession and played some very good rugby of their own with centre Headman well to the fore.

Their backs began to look dangerous in possession and they mounted a wave of attacks of their own. Eventually centre Carwyn Phillips cut back against the grain and sliced through the Aber defence to score under the posts for a try converted by Adam Phillips.

There was a lovely symmetry about Aber’s last try by Ioan Lewis from a short burst close to the line because it his brother Wil Caron who scored Aber’s first try in very similar circumstances.

This was a very satisfying result for Aber who fully deserved the bonus point win.

The first half scrummages were very impressive with young props Wil Caron and Guto Jones putting in a very impressive shift alongside the slightly older hooker Owain ‘Antoine’ Bonsall.

Flanker Tomos Jenkins put in a storming performance with some committed carries and effective tackles.