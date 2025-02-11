HEAD coach Warren Gatland has left his role “in the best interests of the Wales squad as it continues to compete in the 2025 Six Nations tournament.”
Cardiff Rugby head coach Matt Sherratt has been appointed as head coach to lead the Wales senior side for the final three matches of the 2025 Guinness Six Nations Championship.
Welsh Rugby Union CEO Abi Tierney has expressed her gratitude to Gatland for his service to Welsh rugby and called upon the nation to back Sherratt as he takes charge for the remaining fixtures of the current campaign, against Ireland, Scotland and England.
“The WRU and Warren have agreed that making this change now is in the best interests of the Wales squad as it continues to compete in the 2025 Six Nations tournament,” said Tierney.
“We are grateful to Warren for all he has done for the game in Wales. He remains our longest-serving and most decorated head coach in terms of the silverware he has won.
“Matt Sherratt takes over at a pivotal time. It is a credit to him that he has not hesitated to answer Wales’ call and is also testament to the strong relationship that now exists throughout the Welsh professional game that Cardiff Rugby are fully supportive of the move.
“Matt will return to Cardiff Rugby after the Six Nations in order to concentrate his efforts on what is already a promising campaign for our capital club.
“Our intention is to have a permanent appointment in place before this summer’s two-Test tour to Japan, with all options open.”
Sherratt became Cardiff Rugby head coach in 2023 but has also been attack coach and coached at the Ospreys, Bristol and Worcester.
Warren Gatland, who was reappointed for his second stint in charge of Wales in December 2022 by former CEO Steve Phillips after initially winning a hat-trick of Grand Slams and reaching two World Cup semi-finals between 2007 and 2019, reached out to the WRU CEO on Monday to discuss the future. He said:
“I would like to thank the WRU Board for the faith shown in me after a tough campaign throughout 2024 and affording me the time and resource to try to turn things around for this 2025 tournament.
“We have worked hard, we have a talented young squad that is developing and have been desperate to turn potential into results but now is the right time for a change”.
“I’ve reached the end of this particular chapter, but I remain grateful to all those in Wales who have supported me, to all the players who have played for me and to all those around me, especially my management team, who have contributed to what we have achieved over the years. I wish whoever takes over all the best for the future.
“Finally, I want to say a big thank you to the Welsh fans.”