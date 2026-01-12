RHAYADER and Builth Wells rugby clubs have paid heartfelt tribute to former player Rob Mills, who passed away last week at the age of 45.
Mills died on Friday following ongoing complications after a double‑lung transplant, prompting an outpouring of sympathy from across the Welsh rugby community.
Mills began his rugby journey at Rhayader RFC, where he progressed through the junior ranks before later returning as a player‑coach.
He also represented Builth Wells and Caerleon, and earned caps for Wales U18s and U21s. Between 2000 and 2002, he was part of the Scarlets setup, further underlining his talent and potential.
He went on to become a key figure for the Wales Deaf team.
In a moving tribute, Rhayader RFC wrote: “Rob began his rugby journey at Rhayader RFC, following in the footsteps of his older brother, Darren.
“He started in our U14s, progressed through the U16s, and then joined the Youth team.
“It was during this time that he earned numerous international honours, beginning with Wales U18s.
“Many of us proudly followed him around the country, watching him play with great honour. At this point, it was clear that Rob was destined to be a great player.
“Rob moved up to play for Builth Wells, followed by a few seasons with the Scarlets. He eventually gained further honours, playing for the Wales Deaf side for many seasons.
“Millsy never forgot his roots and always kept in touch with the club.
“He was always a Rhayader boy at heart. We extend our most sincere condolences to the entire Mills family at this sad time.”
Builth Wells RFC added: “Rob will be remembered not only for his ability on the field, but for the pride, commitment, and respect he brought to the game. He will always be part of the Builth Wells RFC family.”
