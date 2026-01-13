THE Football Association of Wales has confirmed that Chief Executive Officer Noel Mooney has extended his tenure through to 2030, continuing a period of major transformation for the organisation.
Mooney joined the FAW from UEFA in 2021 and made an immediate impression, launching the Association’s strategic vision Our Wales/Ein Cymru within his first three months.
He also oversaw significant governance reforms through the A Sustainable Association for the Future programme, laying the foundations for a modern, forward‑thinking governing body.
Since then, the FAW has undergone extensive modernisation and has been widely recognised as one of the most progressive sports organisations in the British Isles. Participation in football has surged, with the sport now the most popular in Wales among both boys and girls. Internationally, the FAW has strengthened its influence within UEFA and FIFA, earning a reputation as a constructive and respected voice in global football development.
Domestically, the creation of the Cymru Football Foundation has already delivered almost £30 million into grassroots facilities across Wales. The JD Cymru Premier now operates under a long‑term strategy backed by major investment, with similar plans being developed for the Genero Adran Premier.
High‑performance structures have also accelerated. The appointments of Craig Bellamy and Rhian Wilkinson as senior national team managers marked key milestones, while FIFA has recognised Wales’ Girls’ Regional Academy system as one of the best in Europe.
The FAW’s coach education pathway continues to innovate, and a new nationwide support team now serves more than 850 grassroots clubs, helping to boost participation and volunteer capacity.
Reflecting on his extension, Mooney said the FAW is “on a fantastic journey,” praising the unity between the Board, Council, staff, volunteers and clubs.
He emphasised the organisation’s ambition to become a “world‑class football association” and highlighted the importance of the FAW’s values—Family, Excellence and Respect. “As the FAW motto says, ‘Gorau Chwarae Cyd Chwarae’—the best play is team play,” he added.
FAW President Mike Jones said Mooney had brought “a new level of ambition and collaboration,” noting his commitment to every club, league and Area Association. Independent Chair Alys Carlton praised Mooney’s drive, cultural understanding and determination to leave Welsh football stronger than ever.
As the FAW approaches its 150th anniversary in 2026, a new 10‑year strategic plan will be launched to strengthen the game at every level. Mooney will lead the organisation through this next phase, ensuring delivery remains ambitious, impactful and aligned with the long‑term vision for Welsh football.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.