IT was all change this year for the annual Cambrian News Aberystwyth 10k charity race with the scheduled work on the prom impacting on the usual route.
That certainly did not deter the determined organisers though, and working with Ceredigion council, they came up with an alternative route that proved to be just as successful.
The route this year began at Aberystwyth Football Club before following the cycle path, turning up to Min-y Ddol, around Blaendolau and out to the industrial estate.
Following a round of the estate it was back along the cycle path before cutting out to Park Avenue and following the same route back. Slightly curtailed routes were offered for the junior races earlier in the day.
It certainly proved popular as nearly 550 runners lined up on the start and had a great day out.
David Cole from Carmarthen District Harriers was the overall winner in a time of 32.32 with Aberystwyth born Ollie Thorogood second in 33.39 and Aberystwyth Athletic Club’s Owain Schiavone in third place in 34.14.
First female home was Sioned Howells from Swansea Harriers in 37.01 with Emma Price in second in 38.06 and Layla Omar-Davies third in 42.08.
This local race naturally attracts a strong field from Aberystwyth Athletic Club and it helped the club win the running club team event with Owain Schiavone, Andrew Gittins and Gary Davies bringing the trophy home.
There were also age category wins for club members Owain Schiavone, Paul Williams and Maggie Collingborn.
Special awards are also offered as part of this race to the best male and female local runners and this year these were awarded to Sally Hughes and Owain Schiavone. The business team award was won by the National Library.
The junior races also proved very popular with various distances for primary and secondary pupils, and again highlighted the importance of Aberystwyth Athletic Club offering support and training for the next generation of runners.
There were strong winners in each age category but a special award went to Gruff Anthony, who completed the race in a full plaster cast on his arm.
Considering all the changes that had to be put in place this year, the new organising team of Kirsten Hughes, Ceris Williams and Karen Davies was delighted with how everything worked as Kirsten said: “It was touch and go whether the race would go ahead at all but we didn’t want to lose this fantastic event, not even for a year.
“Everyone pulled together, the council, the football club, and a huge team of dedicated volunteers to ensure that we staged another great day and one that we can all be proud of.
“As it is a charity event we were glad as well to be able to support local hospice at home charity, HAHAV Ceredigion.
“On behalf of all the organising team I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who helped out and ensured it was a day to remember. Look forward to seeing you all again next year.”
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit aberystwythac.wordpress.com or find the club on Facebook.