ABERYSTWYTH AC runners headed north to the hills last weekend to take on some fell and hill races.
On Saturday, four seasoned fell runners headed to Llanfachreth, near Dolgellau to take part in Ras Rhobell Fawr, a six-mile race with 1,900 feet of ascent.
Chris McLean was the first Aber AC runner home in 4th place out of 66 runners (55:06) after a back and forth for the podium in a competitive field.
Second Aber runner was Richard Anthony finishing 21st overall and 3rd M40 (1.07:51) after a down hill battle with Dave Powell, who came in 25th overall and 4th over 60 (1.08:38).
Sole female representative was Aber AC coach Louise Barker in 40th overall and 4th in F40 (1.15.21).
On Sunday, nine Aber AC runners took part in the Cerist Triathlon Club’s’ Dyfi 8. Runners could choose from either 8 miles or 8 kilometres on forestry tracks.
All of the Aber AC runners took on the 8 mile race with the first runner home and a category win for male 60 was Damien Sidnell in 1.04.12; followed shortly after by Ivan Courtier with a category win in Male 50 in 1.05.44.
The next runner home was Wendy James also with a category win in female 60 in 1.18.15, followed very closely by Michelle Totterdell with a category win in female 40 in a time of 1.18.27.
Next was Hannah Dee in 1.25.38, then Lucy Barratt in 1.25.52 and Linda Passman in 1.25.54.
Completing the Aber AC representation was Cameron Pope in 1.30.05 and Rhian Meredith Edwards in 1.33.36.
This was Rhian’s second time running the race: “It is every bit as tough as I remember from 13 years ago but the friendly atmosphere and support from fellow Aber AC runners helped on those last leg burning hills.
“It’s a great race and if you are setting out to try trail running this is a great option particularly with the shorter 8km option.”
Aber AC runners also headed south last weekend, four members of the club took part in the Richard Burton 10k Race in Port Talbot, held in memory of the late actor.
First home for the club was Edward Land in a time of 37.25 and 3rd in his age category Male 40, next home was club chairperson Paul Williams in 39.07, also representing the club was Lina Land in 57.29 and completing the club representation was Julie Williams in 67.19.
The event was new to Lina: “The race took us up a brutal hill but rewarded us with some stunning views of the valley.”
Also heading south on Sunday were another four Aber AC runners who took part in the Mayors 10k in Cardigan.
Following fellow club member Owaine Schiavone’s victory last year the hope for a podium finish materialised with a second place for Gary Wynn Jones in a time of 37.12. The next runner home was Caryl Jones in 46.44
Jade Gaitely finished in a time of 53.22 a personal best for the race and completing the race in 54.07 was Dave Humphreys.
Having run the race before Jade was prepared for the surprises that the course holds: “The secret is not to go off too fast at the start as the hills come a couple of miles in. I was really pleased to get a PB for the course. The support from the marshalls along the route helps get you up those hills.”