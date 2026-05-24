THE second in the summer series of midweek races, held on 20 May, was the popular five-mile Nant yr Arian trail and there was a strong representation from Aberystwyth Athletic Club among the 46 runners in the adult race.
Ioan Isaac-Richards led the Aber AC team home winning his category in 11th place overall in a time of 39.50 with Julien Brun and Roger Matthews also finishing in the top 20 in their respective times of 41.41 and 41.52 and Damien Sidnell won his age category in a time of 42.50.
Rhys Brassington finished in 44.13, Mel Hopkins 45.29 and Bethan Rees completed the course in 47.47.
Morgan Commins finished in 50.41 with Deian Creunant in 52.00 closely followed by Dave Humphreys in 52.03.
Jane Thorogood finished in 55.32 and Mike Indeka in 58.59 with Hannah Dee completing the course in 1.01.55.
Bethan Rees was happy with her time especially considering the tough course: “It is great to have these races on our doorstep, making good use of natural resources.
“But they are challenging with some of the downhills as tough as the uphills.
“The views are also superb, if you get a chance to enjoy them.
“All in all a lovely evening with a great course and a strong field of runners.”
Even more challenging is the annual race to the summit of Cader Idris and back.
Ras y Gader is one of the toughest fell races on the Welsh running calendar, a race from Dolgellau town square to the summit of Cadair Idris at 893m, and back down to Dolgellau.
The race attracts a strong field of fell runners from across the U.K. and this year was no exception, with 296 runners on the start line.
Aberystwyth was strongly represented with 10 runners with Owain Rowlands leading the team home, crossing the finish line in a blistering 1.37.57, followed by Richard Anthony in 1.57.49, and Ioan Issac-Richards in 2.00.21.
Roger Matthews finished in 2.08.23, just ahead of Molly Harvey in 2.10.29.
Rabi Thapa crossed the finish line in 2.26.05, closely followed by Ivan Courtier in 2.31.20 and Heather Crump in 2.46.56.
Mike Indeka finished in 2.49.38 and Mark Bloomfield crossed the line in 2.52.12.
Roger Mathews explained there was something else to compete with this year: “The additional challenging factor this year was the weather - rain, wind and dense fog, and a windchill below freezing on the summit.
“It goes without saying that it is a race of two halves - first unrelenting and exhausting uphill, often very steep, on the way up.
“Then the relief of turning around and letting gravity push you downhill at speed, whilst having to use all your concentration to avoid taking a nasty tumble in the murky and slippery conditions on the mountain.
“It’s an extreme race that makes you feel so alive, giving you a strong connection with the stunning, rugged landscape we are privileged to be running through, at such a lush and vibrant time of the year”.
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