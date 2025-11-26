THE fourth week of the John Murphy Ceredigion Basketball League brought another thrilling evening of competition at Aberystwyth University Sports Cage.
Llandrindod Lakers dominate in Aberystwyth
Dragons 35 Lakers 63
In a thrilling clash at Aberystwyth University, the Llandrindod Lakers showcased their prowess with a commanding 63-35 victory over the local Dragons.
With a staggering point difference of 34 at one stage, the Lakers' dominance was evident, while the Dragons managed to sink only 4 three-pointers throughout the match. This performance cements the Lakers' status as a formidable force in the league.
From the tip-off, the Llandrindod Lakers set the tone with an explosive first half, leading 37-20. Joey Searle was a force, netting 16 points, while the Dragons struggled to keep pace, with Henry Targett contributing 7 points.
The second half saw the Lakers maintain their momentum, extending their lead to 63-35, thanks to Alastair Gardner-Smith's 14 points.
The Lakers' defence stifled any hope of a Dragons comeback, leaving the local team unable to find their rhythm. Despite Henry Targett's commendable effort of 16 points, the Dragons were outmatched. Llandrindod Lakers celebrated a well-earned victory, showcasing their dominance on both ends of the court!
Assassins showcase their prowess
Sharks 20 Assassins 64
The Assassins showcased their prowess, defeating the Sharks with a staggering score of 64 to 20. With a remarkable point difference of 44, the Assassins left no doubt about their dominance.
Despite the Sharks' efforts, including two 3-point shots, the visitors proved too strong, sealing a decisive victory that will be remembered for its intensity and skill.
The match kicked off with the Assassins quickly establishing their dominance, leading the first period 10 to 2. Justin Bennett and Ollie Hanratty each contributed four points, showcasing their offensive prowess.
As the second period unfolded, the Sharks managed to score just six points while the Assassins surged ahead with a remarkable 17 points, closing the half at 27 to 8.
In the third period, the Assassins continued their relentless attack, outscoring the Sharks 20 to 7, with Alfie Miles shining brightly, netting six points. The Sharks fought back valiantly, with Evie Gregory contributing five points, but it was not enough to close the gap.
The final period saw the Assassins maintain their momentum, finishing strong with a 17-point haul, while the Sharks added just five. Alfie Miles once again led the charge, sealing a resounding victory for the Assassins at 64 to 20.
Goats triumph in a thrilling showdown
Goats 52 Aces 32
With a remarkable 20-point lead at their peak, the Goats outshone the Aces, who managed a modest 7-point advantage at their best.
The match featured a single tie and just one lead change, highlighting the Goats' strategic prowess and ability to capitalise on opportunities.
The match kicked off with an electrifying first period, ending in a 16-16 deadlock as Liam Thomas and Lukács Berkin each dazzled with 9 points.
However, the tide turned in the second period when the Goats surged ahead, claiming the lead with a pivotal 7-point contribution from Bruce Wright, ending the half at 23-18.
As the third period unfolded, the Aces struggled to maintain momentum, scoring only 5 points while the Goats extended their lead to 31-23. The final period saw the Goats unleash their full potential, dominating with a staggering 21 points compared to the Aces' 9.
Bruce Wright emerged as a standout, scoring 7 points and sealing the victory for the Goats at 52-32. The Aces fought valiantly, but the Goats' relentless offensive strategy proved too much to handle.
