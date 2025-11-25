Aberystwyth Youth 59 Newtown Youth 19
ABERYSTWYTH Youth entertained Newtown Youth at Plascrug, on a heavy pitch following overnight rain, which thankfully stopped prior to kick off.
Aber showed their intentions from the off with some hard running from forwards and backs with seren-y-gêm Deri Gwynne leading from the front.
Newtown struggled to get into the game with Aber’s Deri Gwynne, Tomos James and a brace from Owain Llŷr finishing excellent team tries.
But to their credit Newtown battled back scoring three hard-earned tries through Owain Jones, the excellent Alex Orehawa and Evan Mackeen, who added the extras. Tor Brickell also shone brightly for ‘Y Dre’.
As the second half progressed Aber’s dominance showed again with some excellent team tries, finished off by Mina Megglay, Mikey Whistance, Gethin Davies, Trystan Lewis and the hard grafting hugely influential Llyr ‘Cawr’ Morris. Trystan Lewis and Steffan Jones added seven conversions.
Aber have tough encounters coming up against Neyland and Haverfordwest over the next few weeks, and Newtown despite the score line, gave them a hard game which was ideal preparation for the Youth.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.