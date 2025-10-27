SARN Helen runners have a world champion in their midst.
Emma Palfrey represented Great Britain at the World Triathlon Championships in Wollongong, Australia.
Competing first in the individual sprint (750m swim, 20K bike ride and a 5K run), Emma delivered an outstanding performance to finish 4th in the 40-44 age group and 26th overall earning her the titles of fastest British female and second fastest European female in her category.
Emma then competed in the mixed relay team event and struck gold.
Another runner the club is proud of is Mike Davies, who represented Wales in the Wales v England Masters International at the Abingdon Marathon. He finished in 3:01:44 and was first Welshman in his age category.
Supporting Mike was Simon Hall. Taking on his first flat marathon he smashed his PB in 2:53:27.
Lou Summers travelled to Spain to race in the Palma Half Marathon and finished in 1:43:42, third in the F55 category.
The Ron Skilton Memorial Trail Half Marathon at Llanwrtyd has a challenging course which is mainly off road on mountainous terrain. Veteran runners Dan Hooper crossed the line in 2nd place in 1:54:05 whilst Glyn Price finished 6th in 1:59:25.
Marathon Eryri is up there as one of the most challenging marathons to compete in but Sarn Helen runners return year upon year.
To add to the already challenging route the weather was not kind on the day. However, this did not reflect in the amazing results achieved by 14 brave runners from the West.
First home for Sarn Helen in 3:12:49 was Polly Summers gaining her a new PB and 4th female overall.
Wyn Thomas achieved an eight-minute course PB in 3:18:28, Teifion Davies secured a PB in 3:24:56, and Jo Summers a new PB in 3:27:29.
Lou Summers finished in 3:43:06 and was 1st F55, Steven Holmes 4:02:54; Alistair Vince, 4:14:17; Geraint Thomas achieved a massive 14-minute course PB in 4:14:40; Delyth Crimes, 4:27:15, whilst Eric Rees, running his 30th Marathon Eryri, 4:32:56; Mitch Redwin, 4:43:25; Pamela Carter. 4:48:48; Keith Evans, running his first marathon, 4:28:45.
Sophia Barker was in the top 20 female runners for a long spell but a sudden injury impaired her race significantly but she courageously continued to finish in 4:52:56.
Jane Holmes had her best run since being diagnosed with lung cancer in 2014. Raising funds and awareness of The Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, she finished in a great time of 5:08:02.
Eleri Rivers went to visit the home city of another Sarn Helen runner Layla Omar-Davies and both competed in the Run Leicester Half Marathon.
Starting at Leicester’s Victoria Park the course takes runners through the city centre and its beautiful parks.
Layla finished 4th female overall achieving a new PB in 1:29:49. Eleri had an equally fantastic race to finish 4th in the F50 category and narrowly missing out on a PB in 1:37:29.
Kieran Gatland was the sole Sarn Helen member to take on the Tenby 10K, starting and finishing in Tudor Square. Kieran was pleased with his time of 53:29.
