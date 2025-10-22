TOP class motor rallying will return to the forests of North Wales this weekend and a Welshman is in the mix to win the British Rally Championship title.
One hundred and fifty cars will start the Lewis&Hunter Cambrian Rally on Llandudno promenade on Saturday morning to battle it out on some of the iconic competitive stages previously used on Wales Rally GB.
One of the longest established motorsport events in the UK, the Cambrian Rally is celebrating its’ 70th anniversary with one of the largest and highest quality fields in recent history.
Organised by North Wales Car Club, it hosts the final round of the Probite British Rally Championship, and the penultimate round of the Protyre Autocare British Trials and Rally Drivers Association Championship, as well as the Motorsport UK Pirelli Welsh Rally Championship, the Welsh Historic Championship, the Mini Challenge, the ANWCC Championship, the TCS Plant Rally Challenge, and Stellantis Motorsport Rally Cup (IRE and UK).
For the British Rally Championship it is the climax of what has been a closely contested series, and Meirion Evans from Llanwrda is one of three contenders in with a chance of winning.
The current leaders are Irish duo William Creighton and Liam Regan in a Toyota Yaris Rally2. But a win on the Cambrian could see Evans who is in a similar Toyota Yaris Rally2 snatch the title. However, Estonian rising star Romet Jurgenson could spoil the party if he takes the Cambrian victory.
It's also a tight finish to the season in the British Trials and Rally Drivers Association Championship. As last year, Elliott Payne and Patrick Walsh in a Fiesta Rally2 have put in a strong performance in the Gold Star Championship, but the current leaders are Matthew Hirst and Declan Dear in a Skoda Fabia R5 who will be hoping to reinforce their title bid.
In the Motorsport UK Pirelli Welsh Rally Championship, the current leaders, with one round to go after the Cambrian, are James Giddings and co-river Aled Davies In a Mitsubishi Lancer E9, with Liam Clark and Chris Williams in a Ford Fiesta Rally 2, and Matthew Hirst and Declan Deer in a Skoda FabiaR5 heading the chasing pack.
The high profile start and finish will again take place on Llandudno promenade, and Ruthin will host the main service area. Designated spectator zones will give fans a chance to get up close to the action on the competitive stages and car park tickets are on sale now. Further information can be found at www.cambrianrally.co.uk
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.