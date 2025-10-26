MEDI Rogers and Osian Ayres, from Llantrisant, represented Wales in the Youth Atlantic Cup Challenge in Limerick.
Medi, daughter of Wendy and Jon Rogers and granddaughter of Bob and Beryl Norgrove, Y Gefnen, Dolgellau was selected to play in the Mixed Under 15s team and Osian, son of Glesni and Rhydian Ayres and grandson of Heulwen Williams and the late Arwel from Dinas Mawddwy played for the Under 18s Mixed team.
Both teams played against International teams from South Africa, Caymen Islands, China, Ukraine, England, Scotland, Ireland and France.
There were some incredible performances from all teams involved and a fantastic opportunity and experience for Medi and Osian to meet players from all around the world.
After three days of intense rugby, both the Under 15s and Under 18s reached the finals.
Medi’s team played France and Osian’s team played Ireland.
The two finals were very close with both teams narrowly missing out on gold by one try.
A fantastic achievement for both Medi and Osian and their team mates representing their country to come away from the tournament with silver medals.
