Medi, daughter of Wendy and Jon Rogers and granddaughter of Bob and Beryl Norgrove, Y Gefnen, Dolgellau was selected to play in the Mixed Under 15s team and Osian, son of Glesni and Rhydian Ayres and grandson of Heulwen Williams and the late Arwel from Dinas Mawddwy played for the Under 18s Mixed team.