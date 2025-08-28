IN just over three weeks, thousands of athletes will descend on Tenby to compete in IRONMAN ® Wales.
The race will feature 2,700 age group athletes racing alongside professional female athletes competing for a share of the $50,000 prize pool and a slot at the 2026 IRONMAN World Championship.
Whilst many of the athletes racing come from the UK, athletes are also travelling from countries such as Ireland, Germany and the US.
The full professional start list will be announced in the coming weeks.
Kicking off the weekend on Friday, 19 September will be a short shakeout run for any registered athletes giving them the chance to familiarise themselves with the course before the big day.
This will be followed by a sold-out IRONKIDS race for kids aged 3-15 taking place on the Sunday, 21 September, giving kids the chance to experience the famous red-carpet finish under the Mdot arch.
IRONMAN Wales on the Sunday then starts with a two-loop 2.4-mile (3.8 km) swim course that starts at the famous North Beach in the seaside town of Tenby.
Crazy crowds along the long run up the "zig zag" ramp and into transition will make this a once in a lifetime experience for any athlete.
The race the continues with a two-loop 112-mile (180.2 km) bike course taking athletes through the scenic countryside of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park past the numerous castles and iconic landmarks – home to one of Harry Potter's movies!
The run course is then a four-loop 26.2-mile (42.2 km) course and a "you-have-to-see-it-to-believe-it" kind of experience.
The medieval town walls and picturesque beachfront are lined with tens of thousands of spectators that will push athletes all the way to the finish line.
IRONMAN Wales Race Director, Rebecca Sutherland, said: “IRONMAN Wales is the jewel in the crown of our UK race season, and we can’t wait to return each year.
“The Welsh spectator support throughout Tenby and Pembrokeshire is always incredible to witness, with thousands lining the streets the entire day.
“Athletes get to experience a challenging course with one of the best atmospheres on earth.”
Amongst the age group athletes racing are some incredible people with amazing stories and reasons as to why they’ve decided to take on this challenge.
One of which is Luke Ambler. Luke Ambler is a former professional rugby player turned endurance athlete, business owner, speaker and a leading voice in men’s mental health.
After representing Ireland and competing in Super League for the Leeds rhinos, Luke now channels his drive into endurance sport.
In 2025, Luke and his close friend Jonny are taking on a powerful mission: to complete all five UK Ironman events; including full and 70.3 distances as part of their campaign Mission Possible for ANDYSMANCLUB.
The goal isn’t just to test physical limits, but to raise awareness of men’s mental health and break down the stigma surrounding it.
It’s also to encourage others to find their possible and push their limits of what they believe is possible.
Luke is the founder of ANDYSMANCLUB, one of the UK’s fastest growing mental health charities, supporting over 6,000 men every week through more than 300 free peer-support groups nationwide.
Through Ironman, Luke is using the power of fitness to spark conversations, inspire hope and let men know it’s OK to talk.
Every finish line Luke crosses is about more than personal achievement; it’s a message to men everywhere that strength comes in reaching out, speaking up and not staying silent.
Also taking to the start line is former professional Welsh National rugby player Shane Williams, back to take on the famous race once again.
IRONMAN Wales 2026 will be available to enter exclusively at this year’s event and then will open to the general public online after this year’s race.
