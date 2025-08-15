THE games come thick and fast at this time of the season and on Saturday Porthmadog will travel to Bethesda.
The promoted club have been given a tough start to their season, having already taken on Llangefni and Bangor 1879, clubs likely to be among the front runners in this season’s promotion race.
But the Dyffryn Ogwen club gave a good account of themselves in both games, before losing out in tight contests.
They have, however, picked their first points of the new season with a clear 3-1 victory away at Pwllheli in midweek.
A home victory against Y Felinheli on Tuesday evening stretched Port’s run to three straight wins and they will travel on Saturday knowing that they can’t afford to drop points in what already promises to be a tight league contest, where clubs will be looking over their shoulders to see for the first to slip-up.
But this is a nine-month campaign and there will be many twists and turns during the period.
Fixtures: Friday, 15 August - NFA v Prestatyn Town. Saturday, 16 August - Bethesda Athletic v Porthmadog; Llannefydd v Trearddur Bay; Llay Welfare v Bangor 1876; Penmaenmawr Phoenix v Mynydd Isa; St Asaph City v Llangefni Town; Y Felinheli v Pwllheli. Sunday, 17 August - St Asaph City v Llangefni Town
