Dylan Davies was back on the track representing Welsh Masters Athletics at the Inter Area Masters Championships. Running in his first 400M event Dylan was pleased with his time of 58:39. His second event was the 800M, finishing in 2:14:06 and placed 6th in both races. He was also part of the Welsh Team in the 4x100M relay. Another Sarn Helen club stalwart Richard Marks was also a member of the Welsh Team and at the age of 75 competed in the M70 800M in a superb time of 2:59:58.