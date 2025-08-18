THE final race of the 2025 Poppit Sands Series took place on a hot evening with 118 runners competing.
11 Sarn Helen members posted great times considering the heat and soft sand.
Mike Davies 21:17 3rd M50, Kevin Jones 21:43, Sophia Barker 22:03 1st female and overall series winner, Osian Jones 22:50, Lou Summers 1st F55 22:56, Ben Hall 22:58, Alix Arndt 2nd F45 23:44, Ian Williams 23:48, Ella Phillips 1st YF and overall series winner 28:17, Sarah Puetz 29:56 and Elen Casso-Davies 33:53.
Michelle Billing was the sole representative for Sarn Helen at the 40th edition of Tywyn’s Race The Train. She had a great run to finish in 3hrs 14mins.
St Clears 10K is a hilly, challenging race. Four Sarn Helen runners braved the extreme heat posting good times, Kevin Jones 43:04, Stephen Kenworthy 47:31, Simon Reed 50:54 and Sarah Puetz 1:02:16.
Dylan Davies was back on the track representing Welsh Masters Athletics at the Inter Area Masters Championships. Running in his first 400M event Dylan was pleased with his time of 58:39. His second event was the 800M, finishing in 2:14:06 and placed 6th in both races. He was also part of the Welsh Team in the 4x100M relay. Another Sarn Helen club stalwart Richard Marks was also a member of the Welsh Team and at the age of 75 competed in the M70 800M in a superb time of 2:59:58.
Sarn Helen runners have also been competing in other local races, brothers Glyn and Huw Price were at the Llys Y Fran Dam Good Race.
Geth ap Phyllip, Glyn Price, Stephen, Simon and Jacob Hall and Jane Holmes took part in Ras Y Dewin.
Michael Lear and Sarah Puetz competed in the Kilgetty Bike It 100, a long distance cycling event in aid of The Paul Sartori Hospice At Home.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.