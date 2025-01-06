LIKE everyone else, Aberystwyth Athletic Club members like to indulge over the Christmas period but what better way to get rid of some of the Yuletide excesses than taking part in the iconic Ras Nos Galan held in Rhondda Cynon Taf.
Nos Galan Road Races celebrate the life and achievements of Welsh runner Guto Nyth Brân and it is run over a 5km route around Mountain Ash Town Centre.
Annually it attracts star names to take part and this year’s famous runners were Wales’ first female champion boxer, the formidable, inspirational Lauren Price MBE, accompanied by her support runner Ria Burrage-Male, an accomplished sports woman and role model in her own right.
In the men’s elite race Edd Land finished in 18.27 and Shelley Childs completed the course in 18.29.
In the female elite race Lainy Heckley completed the course in 24.22.
In the general race Lina Land finished in 24.30 with Theresa Sharland in 26.11.
This was the first time Lainy had run this race and it was a great experience: “I had heard so much about this race that I was determined to give it a go.
“I was fortunate to be allowed into the elite race as I had enough 5k races over the year within the necessary qualifying time.
“There was a great atmosphere especially as the mystery runner was announced – and hopefully I can return next year to welcome in 2026.”
The Broad Haven Christmas Pudding run has traditionally been run in November, but with new organisers in place, the date was changed this year for the race to be run between Christmas and the New Year.
A miniature Christmas pud was still on offer for all runners, and it was too much of a temptation for Aber AC’s Deian Creunant who completed the 10k race in a time of 54.07: “This is a lovely race that starts and finishes in the beach at Broad Haven, but the only way out of the village is uphill and that’s what faces all the runners for the first three kilometres.
“The weather was perfect and offered spectacular views of the Pembrokeshire coastline but the time suggests I had indulged slightly too much over the Christmas period. I still enjoyed the pudding though!”
If getting fitter is one of your new year’s resolutions – why not look at what Aberystwyth Athletic Club has to offer and join in its activities – to find out more visit aberystwythac.wordpress.com or find the club on Facebook.