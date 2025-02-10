TREGARON and its beautiful surrounding countryside was the setting for the Cors Caron Half Marathon.
An undulating course predominantly ran on tarmac with the exception of a three-mile stretch along the old Tregaron to Aberystwyth railway line but now part of the stunning Cors Caron Nature Reserve.
This year saw a record number of runners, 163 took to the start line with a strong contingency of 40 representing Sarn Helen Running Club.
Weather conditions were good albeit a bit cold and this was evident from the standard of running with numerous course PBs and Half Marathon records being achieved by Sarn Helen runners.
Overall winner with a fabulous time was Dylan Lewis in a new course PB of 1:16:33 whilst the overall female winner with a stunning Marathon PB was Polly Summers in 1:26:47.
Sarn Helen results: Daniel Jones, 1:22:49; Geth ap Phyllip with a superb 13 min PB 1:42:52; Rhodri Williams with a new half marathon PB in 1:34:18; Wyn Thomas, 1:22:53; Ollie George, 1:33:51; Carwyn Davies, 1:29:16; Matthew Clarke, 1:38:47; Simon Hall, course PB 1:21:49; Mitch Readwin, 1:53:16; Dan Hooper, 2nd M50 in 1:26:49; Mike Davies, 3rd M50 1:27:20; Arwyn Davies, with a five minute course PB in 1:31:10; Glyn Price, 1:30:26; Ian Williams with a new course record of 11 min and a 1min HM PB in 1:42:08; Kevin Jones, 1:36:30; Steven Holmes, 1:40:17; Tim Rayner, 2nd M60 in 1:40:32; Huw Price, 3rd M60 in 1:46:49; Richard Marks, 1:54:36; Tony Hall, 1:59:54; Nia Rees, 2nd Open Female in a new half marathon PB of 1:38:56; Sarah Puetz, 2:10:41; Emma Palfrey, 3rd female overall and 1st F35 with a course PB in 1:28:19; Dee Jolly, 3rd F35 in 1:31:26; Linda Hellyer, 3:02:35; Becky Atkinson, 2nd female overall and 1st F45 with a course PB in 1:28:14; Eleri Rivers, 3rd F45 in 1:40:56; Alix Arndt, 1:47:05; Michelle Billing, 2:04:17; Jo Rosiak, 2:13:17; Kelly Allen, 2:11:28; Jane Holmes, with a nine minute course PB and her fastest half marathon since overcoming lung cancer in 2:15:44; Corrina Robinson, 2:53:52; Claire Morgan Hall, 2:57:18; Lou Summers, 2nd F55 in 1:45:59; Liz Pugh with a five minute course PB in 2:00:08; Kerry Irwin Hall, with a 10 minute course PB in 2:08:33.
One of Sarn Helen’s founder members, Dawn Kenwright, recently competed in The Grizedale Trail Half Marathon near Hawkshead in the Lake District.
An undulating route ran on forest tracks and taking in the stunning views of Coniston and surrounding areas. Dawn had a great run in a time of 2:35:22 and was 4th in the F60 category.