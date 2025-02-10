Sarn Helen results: Daniel Jones, 1:22:49; Geth ap Phyllip with a superb 13 min PB 1:42:52; Rhodri Williams with a new half marathon PB in 1:34:18; Wyn Thomas, 1:22:53; Ollie George, 1:33:51; Carwyn Davies, 1:29:16; Matthew Clarke, 1:38:47; Simon Hall, course PB 1:21:49; Mitch Readwin, 1:53:16; Dan Hooper, 2nd M50 in 1:26:49; Mike Davies, 3rd M50 1:27:20; Arwyn Davies, with a five minute course PB in 1:31:10; Glyn Price, 1:30:26; Ian Williams with a new course record of 11 min and a 1min HM PB in 1:42:08; Kevin Jones, 1:36:30; Steven Holmes, 1:40:17; Tim Rayner, 2nd M60 in 1:40:32; Huw Price, 3rd M60 in 1:46:49; Richard Marks, 1:54:36; Tony Hall, 1:59:54; Nia Rees, 2nd Open Female in a new half marathon PB of 1:38:56; Sarah Puetz, 2:10:41; Emma Palfrey, 3rd female overall and 1st F35 with a course PB in 1:28:19; Dee Jolly, 3rd F35 in 1:31:26; Linda Hellyer, 3:02:35; Becky Atkinson, 2nd female overall and 1st F45 with a course PB in 1:28:14; Eleri Rivers, 3rd F45 in 1:40:56; Alix Arndt, 1:47:05; Michelle Billing, 2:04:17; Jo Rosiak, 2:13:17; Kelly Allen, 2:11:28; Jane Holmes, with a nine minute course PB and her fastest half marathon since overcoming lung cancer in 2:15:44; Corrina Robinson, 2:53:52; Claire Morgan Hall, 2:57:18; Lou Summers, 2nd F55 in 1:45:59; Liz Pugh with a five minute course PB in 2:00:08; Kerry Irwin Hall, with a 10 minute course PB in 2:08:33.