Afan Lido 0 Aberystwyth Town 1
JD Cymru South
JONNY Evans’ brilliant strike from distance earned Aberystwyth Town a vital three points on the South Wales coast on Saturday, after a hard-fought game away to Afan Lido.
The Black and Greens were the better side throughout, but on a difficult surface clear-cut chances were limited until Evans’ moment of magic 25 minutes from time.
From there, Town defended resolutely to record back-to-back wins and clean sheets.
Manager Callum McKenzie made just one change to his side, with Josh Ferreira coming in for the suspended Ben Davies, and Aber started brightly.
Rackeem Reid saw an early shot deflected for a corner, Zach McKenzie produced a dazzling run down the right before crossing for Reid to glance wide, and Zac Hartley saw a near-post effort blocked.
At the other end, veteran Liam Griffiths had a header tipped wide, before Dylan Downs’ long-range strike for Aber was deflected behind.
Hartley cut inside and fired over, while Reid’s driven attempt flashed narrowly past the post.
Desean Martin also drew a save from Ben Haines in the Lido goal, before Star Mayemba impressed with some trickery down the left, only to see his shot skim past the post.
Despite Aber’s dominance, the first half ended goalless.
The hosts improved after the break, with Lewis Reed twice threatening from free kicks — one flying over the bar, the other rattling the post — as Aber survived a scare.
Griffiths then brought Reece Thompson into action with a first save, before Cory Woods fired wide.
Aber responded as Mayemba’s teasing cross found Evans at the back post, but his attempt sailed narrowly over.
McKenzie drove into the box and appeared to be fouled, but nothing was given, and soon after came the decisive moment.
Evans picked up the ball on the right, cut inside past two defenders and unleashed a thunderous left-footed volley which flew into the far corner — a trademark finish from the Black & Green legend.
Lifted by his strike, Evans continued to cause problems, delivering another dangerous cross that evaded everyone in the area.
Reid later tested Haines again, and Mayemba went close at the near post, but Aber couldn’t quite kill the game off.
In injury time, Griffiths had one final flick saved by Thompson before Town held out through four added minutes to seal a big win.
Two wins and two clean sheets on the bounce have Aber looking upwards in the table, and Callum McKenzie’s men will aim to continue their good form next Saturday when Ynyshir Albions visit Park Avenue with a 2.30pm kick off.
As the cold nights draw in, it’s heating up in the Cymru South.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.