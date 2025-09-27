CLUBS turned out in force to represent Wales in the London Great River Race (GRR) on Saturday, 20 September.
In all 20, boats from Wales entered from Aberdyfi, Aberstwyth, Beaumaris, Deganwy, Holyhead, Llangwm, Porthmadog (MYC), Neyland and Pembrokeshire Yacht Club.
The GRR is described as London’s river marathon and is modelled after the historical practice of Watermen rowing passengers across the Thames.
During the race all boats must carry a passenger to comply with the rules.
The race, which has been running since 1988, attracts competitors from all over the UK and abroad.
Craft of all designs, all human powered, take part with categories for Women, Men, Mixed and Veterans to name a few.
Gwynedd teams claimed three out of the four first places in the race for Celtic Longboats.
MYC Porthmadog Rowing, Women’s crew in ‘Fleetwing’ won in a time of 2hrs 54mins 51secs.
Aberdyfi Mixed won their category in 2hrs.48mins.22secs.
Aberdyfi Men came in first place overall in a time of 2hrs.30mins.50secs.
The category of Veterans was taken by Dell Quay, a club from Chichester in West Sussex in a time of 2hrs 37mins 54secs.
Beaumaris Men claimed third place overall in a time of 2hrs 42mins 51secs.
Aberdyfi Men were the first Celtic Longboat home in a field of 29.
In total 267 boats took part.
Starting at Millwall in the east, the course takes competitors up the River Thames, under 28 bridges, for 21 miles, passing many historic buildings including the House of Commons and finishes at Richmond to the west.
The weather on the day of the race was warm, sunny and dry with some blustery winds, which the rowers had to contend with.
Some competitors were in fancy dress, some rowing for charity, but there was no doubt that once on the water this was a race.
MYC Porthmadog ladies captain, Lisa Steele said: “It was a brilliant day, lots of boats, with crashing of oars and the atmosphere with supporters shouting from the bridges, the riverside gardens and music from the banks of the river and the great camaraderie with other rowers.”
Lisa remembers hearing people shouting ‘Come on Porthmadog’ as friends and family of the crew gathered on Tower Bridge to show support.
Madog Yacht Club entered two Celtic Longboats, ‘Fleetwing’ and ‘Madog’.
Crewing ‘Madog’ were Max Jenkins, Dave Thurlow, Dave ‘Rrr’ Roberts, Katrina Lewis, Kaz Spring (MYC Commodore) and Geoff Wood.
Crewing winning boat ‘Fleetwing’ were, Lisa Steele, Sarah Thomas-Wood, Ruth Taylor, Wendy Grainge, Allannah Fenwick and Lynda Roberts.
The final race of the season will be the Castle To Castle hosted by Caernarfon on Saturday, 11 October.
If you would like any further information please make contact with [email protected] or take a look at madog-rowing.co.uk
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.