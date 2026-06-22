SARN Helen’s Carwyn Davies recently took part in the Llanfyrnach 3-4-5 Series of Races ran fortnightly.
He finished third in category in the first three-mile race, second in catergory in the second four-mile race and first in category in the third five-mile race, culminating in an overall win in the the V45 age group.
The Offa’s Dyke 15 mile race started in Hay on Wye and finished at Lady Hawkins’ School Kington.
The course offers one of the best running trails following the Offa’s Dyke footpath on the Welsh/English border.
A challenging but scenic route with three major climbs reaching an elevation gain of 2,500 feet with an epic descent down Hergest Ridge to the finish.
Carwyn Davies and Jane Holmes represented Sarn Helen both having excellent runs, Carwyn 2:19:09 and Jane 3:15:04.
Emma Palfrey had the honour of wearing the Welsh Vest at the Swansea Half Marathon and had a fantastic run achieving a 10K PB and Half Marathon PB in 1:26:40.
Layla Omar-Davies who is running consistently well at the moment was 1st female at the Llangunnor 5K fun run where she finished in a fantastic time of 20:09.
The 2026 King’s Baton Relay is a historic, reimagined event for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026.
For the first time ever each of the 74 Commonwealth nations and territories received their own baton crafted in Scotland allowing them to decorate and showcase their local culture before all 74 batons reunite at the opening ceremony on 23 July.
Two Sarn Helen members have had the honour of being chosen as Baton Bearers when the baton visits Aberystwyth on Friday, 26 July, Mike Davies will carry the Baton from Baker Street to Portland Road where he’ll hand over to Emma Palfrey who’ll take the baton to Queen’s Road Bowling Club.
Becky Atkinson has just completed an epic challenge where she has claimed the women’s record whilst doing the fastest known time attempt along the Cambrian Way, a total distance of 300 miles.
Starting in Conwy and finishing in Cardiff, Becky achieved her goal finishing in 6 days and 16hours and supported throughout by her husband Stuart.
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