THE Offa’s Dyke 15-mile trail race runs along the Welsh/English border between Hay-on-Wye and Kington.
It offers breathtaking views, rugged terrain, and the thrill of running through history on one of the UK’s most scenic routes.
Three Aberystwyth Athletic Club athletes took on the challenge with Jane Butler completing the course in 3.38.00, Heather Webster in 3.39.08 and Rhian Meredith-Edwards in 3.41.01
Rhian was all smiles at the end but she admits it was a challenge: “This was a really tough course, and the longest I've run, but it’s a fantastic route with a bit of everything, and well worth the many hill climbs for the views!
“It offers everything with regards to terrain and the marshals along the course were excellent – their encouragement was very much appreciated.
“The two mile descent at the end seemed to go on forever but it was great to see the finish line.”
Along with being the smallest town in Britain, Llanwrtyd Wells in Powys is famous for its quirky sporting events.
They include the annual bog snorkelling championship, and the world famous Man v Horse trail running race, which was held this year for the 45th time.
This year the race saw over 700 runners take on 75 horses and their riders over a 23.5 mile course across mixed mixed terrain.
The route is often altered, and this year it was announced that it would be one of the most gruelling in the race’s rich 44 year history with a distance of 24 miles including around 4500ft of elevation.
Two brave Aberystwyth Athletic Club members lined up outside the Neuadd Arms hotel in Llanwrtyd for the race this year, and were joined by runners from all over the world keen to experience this unique challenge.
Dave Powell secured 3rd place in his age category in a time of 4.10.15 with Louise Barker coming second in her category in 4.13.31.
Louise was very glad to be back: “I had taken a few years off from doing this race but I loved being back here at this wonderful event.
“I did this event first of all in the 1990s and loved it and have done it numerous times since. Four legs came out on top again this year but there is always 2027.”
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit aberystwythac.wordpress.com or find the club on Facebook.
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