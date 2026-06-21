Aberaeron (148) lost to Aberystwyth (150-5) by 5 wkts
ABERAERON hosted local rivals Aberystwyth in the West Wales Cricket Club Conference on Saturday, writes James Vaughan.
Upon winning the toss and electing to bat, Aberaeron sought to set a challenging total. It was left to the experienced Dave Floyd — nursing an injury that would have kept lesser men off the field — to anchor the innings with a patient, disciplined 43 not out that spoke volumes about his character.
Floyd nursed the tail admirably, guiding his side to 147 all out, and deserves enormous credit for keeping Aberaeron competitive throughout.
The wickets, however, told the real story of Aberystwyth’s day. Graham Saunders drew first blood, striking early to remove Alex Pitchford and set the tone. Steff Rees kept the scoreboard ticking over at the other end before being dismissed by Rhys Jones.
Then came the moment that swung the match.
Josh Roper strode to the crease and proceeded to wreak havoc on the Aberystwyth attack with a ferocious 43 that threatened to take the game away.
With the Aberystwyth bowling attack under pressure, the experienced Nigel Salmon stepped up. Coming on with a clear tactical intention, Salmon went around the wicket and had Roper brilliantly caught by Saunders off his first ball.
With Jones (2–48) and Saunders (1–37) having accounted for the top order, accurate bowling from Salmon applied the squeeze on the middle order. His figures — 8 overs, 3 maidens, 4 wickets for 24 runs — reflected a disciplined team effort that gave Aberystwyth the foothold they needed.
Morgan Ashton (1–5 off 4 overs) and Adi Khare (2–32) completed a disciplined bowling effort that bowled Aberaeron out for 147 — a target that, given the conditions, felt very achievable.
Aberystwyth’s reply began with intent, but Aberaeron came out fighting. Steff Rees and Josh Roper opened the bowling with pace and accuracy, putting the pressure straight back on Aberystwyth’s batsmen from the off.
It was Dan Ponting who then lit up the afternoon. Never one to merely accumulate, Ponting changed the tempo with a trademark barrage of boundaries, striking an entertaining 42 that threatened to turn the chase into a procession.
But a mini wobble gripped the visitors. Anthony Burrell, Dylan Garner and Morgan Ashton all fell cheaply and suddenly the score read 57-4.
Jack Allen and Graham Saunders walked to the crease with the match in the balance and proceeded to dismantle the pressure with a crucial partnership of 60, built with skill and nerve.
Saunders contributed a vital 25, Allen an unbeaten 33. Samantha Horwill then chipped in with a fine, unbeaten 7 not out to seal the win as the winning runs were knocked off.
A fine team effort and a deserved victory for Aberystwyth sets the team up well as attention turns towards the WWCCC T20 competition phase of the season.
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