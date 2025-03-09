THE Tokyo marathon is recognised as one of six of the world’s major marathons, along with London, Berlin, Chicago, Boston and New York, and those who complete them are rewarded with a six star medal and a place in the world marathon majors hall of fame.
The most recent inductee is Aberystwyth Athletic Club’s very own Paul Williams who completed the Tokyo course in a fantastic time of 3.06.49.
Alongside Paul in Aber AC colours were Tracey Breedon who completed the course in a time of 3.41.33, quite an achievement considering she had been very unwell prior to, and during the race, and Edd Land, himself a previous inductee in the marathon majors hall of fame, who finished in a time of 3.47.02, after also suffering with race day problems.
Paul was delighted to join such an elite club of runners.
He said: “Tokyo Marathon 2025 gave me my 6th star in the coveted Abbott World Marathon majors.
“I am now one of around 20,000 runners across the world to achieve this and I’m so grateful to everyone for their support along the way, it’s been a long haul.
“This was a tough race, very hot and in direct sunlight for much of the time but it was so good knowing there were two other Aber AC colleagues somewhere amongst the athletes.
“The next challenge is to complete the six Super Halves across Europe.
“They should be slightly easier and a lot more fun.”
Tadese Takele claimed his first major marathon victory and Sutume Kebede retained her title to complete an Ethiopian double at the Tokyo Marathon.
March is officially the start of spring, and the sun shone for the hundreds of runners who took part in the popular Rhayader Round the Lakes races in balmy conditions.
As usual there were 30km and 10km races on offer and that was enough to tempt a few of Aberystwyth Athletic Club’s finest to tackle the course.
Ian Evans led the Aber contingent home in the 30km race in a time of 2.07.33, followed by Llyr ab Einion in a time of 2.22.30 and Toby Driver in 3.03.52.
Ian Brandreth finished in 3.10.16 with Anita Worthing securing 2nd place in her age category in a time of 3.12.14 and Chelsey Morris completed the course in 3.21.41.
In the 10k race Caryl Wyn Davies came first in her category in a time of 44.34 with John Gwynn Evans securing 2nd place in his category in a time of 1.14.49.
Toby Driver enjoyed the experience especially in the spring sunshine.
He said: “I did this event last year and we had freezing rain and snow which made the experience one to forget.
“It could not be more different this year with glorious sunshine flooding the Elan valley and emphasising the beautiful scenery all around.
“That does not mean it was an easy race, this is a challenging course in a beautiful part of Wales, and considering it’s on our doorstep it was good to see a strong representation from Aber AC.”
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit aberystwythac.wordpress.com or find the club on Facebook.