SARN Helen’s Emma Palfrey competed in the Sandman Triathlon, the penultimate race in the Welsh Triathlon Super Series.
The race started and finished in one of Anglesey’s most treasured spots, Newborough Forest, an expansive woodland area next to Traeth Llanddwyn.
Due to the sea conditions the swim had to be cancelled so it became a duathon instead.
Emma won her category by over two minutes and lies second overall in the series with the final race to be held in Llandudno.
Four Sarn Helen runners took to the start line at Lake Vyrnwy Half Marathon which is set in a stunning location nestled in the Berwyn Hills.
Rhys Burton achieved a five minute PB in 1:44:15, Elliot Howellls managed to knock 10 minutes off his previous time in 1:55:13, Elle Howells had a great race in 2:07:02 and Kerry Irwin Hall finished in 2:11:48 having been unwell the night before and during the race.
Sarn Helen’s penultimate championship race of the season was the Pumsaint Trail Half Marathon, a scenic but hilly route set in the beautiful Cothi Valley.
33 Sarn Helen Runners pounded their way around the route with some great results.
Sophia Barker, the club’s newest member, ran a superb race to claim victory in the Open Female Category in 1:51:14, Dee Jolly was second in the F35 category in a stunning time of 1:40:46, Becky Atkinson had an equally stunning run to win the F45 category in 1:43:07, Eleri Rivers also had a great race and claimed second F45 in 2:00:10, Liz Pugh managed a four minute PB to finish 2nd in the F55 category in 2:10:46 with Delyth Crimes running her first race following injury third F55 in 2:19:34.
Simon Hall had a fantastic run to finish fourth overall with a four minute PB in 1:29:37, Dylan Davies also had a great race to finish in sixth position with a six minute PB in 1:34:14.
The ever steady Glyn Price was first M55 in 1:38:49, hot on his heels was Mike Davies 2nd M55 in 1:39:55 and sweeping the board in the M55 category with 3rd place was Dan Hooper in 1:41:23.
Huw Price had a pleasing run to finish 2nd M60 in 2:06:44.
Nigel Davies 1:44:46, Matthew Walker 1:45:14, Arwyn Davies 1:49:37, Teifion Davies 1:52:35, Kevin Jones 1:52:53, Steven Holmes 1:53:08, Alexander Price 1:56:01, Ian Williams 1:57:24, Geth Ap Phylip 2:07:19, Mitch Readwin 2:17:05, Pamela Carter 2:25:08, Kelly Allen 2:34:00, Sarah Puetz 2:34:12, Kim Williams 2:39:00, Jane Holmes 2:41:13, Michelle Billing 2:42:43, Claire Williams 2:42:51, Rachel Stoddart 3:03:19, Corrina Robinson 3:45:00 and Claire Morgan Hall 3:45:00.
Jo Rosiak was 1st local female in the 10K run in 1 hr 7 minutes.
Becky Atkinson had the fastest leg in the F45 category at the Welsh Road Relay Championships.
Sion Tansley recently competed at the Welsh Road Race Cycling Championships at Llandrindod Wells and was entered into the Senior Open Section where he finished 16th overall and 4th in his age category.
John McDonagh travelled across Europe to compete in Ironman Italy and finished with an overall time of 13:30:23, a great result.