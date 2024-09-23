Sophia Barker, the club’s newest member, ran a superb race to claim victory in the Open Female Category in 1:51:14, Dee Jolly was second in the F35 category in a stunning time of 1:40:46, Becky Atkinson had an equally stunning run to win the F45 category in 1:43:07, Eleri Rivers also had a great race and claimed second F45 in 2:00:10, Liz Pugh managed a four minute PB to finish 2nd in the F55 category in 2:10:46 with Delyth Crimes running her first race following injury third F55 in 2:19:34.