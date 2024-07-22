In the 800M race Elis Herrick was 4th and Celt Davies 5th whilst Evelyn Eadon came 2nd for the girls with Esther Llwyd Jones in 11th. In the 1500M race Tudur Llwyd Jones finished in 2nd position with Eva Davies and Sioned Kersey finishing in 1st and 2nd place respectively. Snowdon seems to have a strong attraction for Sarn Helen runners as Geraint Thomas took on a tough Trail Half Marathon and finished in a great time of 2hrs 50mins coming 6th in his age category. Ollie George andNigel Davies competed in the International Snowdon Mountain Race, a 15K up and down race with an elevation of over 3000ft, Ollie had a stunning run to finish 1st in the Under 23 Category in a time of 1:18:56 and 34th overall whilst Nigel also had a fantastic race finishing 11th in the M50 category in a time of 1:45:53. The first race of the Poppit Sands 5K Series took place on Tuesday the 16th where 6 senior and 3 junior Sarn Helen Runners took part with fantastic results. Wyn Thomas was 5th in the OM category in 20:01, Johnathan Price 6th OM in 20:03, Rory Fairhurst 8th in 20:34, Kevin Jones was 4th in the M50 category in 23:32, Liz Pugh 1st in F55 in 26:13 and Ceinwen James 1st OF in 30:48. Dylan John, Elis Herrick and Osian O’Connor competed well in the junior race. It was back to the track for Dylan Davies as he competed in the Welsh Masters Championships claiming gold in the M40 1500M race beating his previous time by 6 seconds to finish in a superb time of 4 mins 38 seconds.